Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to marry in France next year

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner will reportedly get married in France.A source confirmed Us Weekly that the couple are planning to tie the knot in the summer of 2019. Speculation about where their nuptials will take place began doing the rounds on November 24 after life coach Mike Bayer posted a now-deleted Instagram Story clip that featured a white box etched with gold script that appeared to be a wedding invitation from the couple."Sophie and Joe 2019 France," the box read.The 29-year-old singer and Turner, 22, who got engaged in October 2017, also had a European theme at their engagement party.The couple are currently in India for Joe's brother Nick's wedding to Priyanka Chopra. PTI SHDSHD