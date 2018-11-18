Joe Perry discharged from hospital

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been discharged from hospital after a week-long stay and is recuperating at home.Last week, the iconic musician was rushed to the hospital after his performance with Billy Joel at New York's Madison Square Garden.The 68-year-old rocker "was released from the hospital and is home and doing well," his representative Marcee Rondan told USA Today.Perry had experienced "shortness of breath" and collapsed after returning to his dressing room post the gig. On Tuesday, the guitarist gave a health update via Twitter: "Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!"Perry is expected to return to the road later this month. PTI RDSRDS