Joel McHale to play Starman in DC Universe's 'Stargirl'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor Joel McHale has been roped in to play Starman in DC Universe's "Stargirl" series.The role is being described as "Golden Age Starman" and will be a recurring one for McHale, reported Variety. "Stargirl" centres on Courteney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The series is from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter, based on DC comic book characters created by Geoff Johns. Johns, who created the character of Stargirl in 1999 inspired by his late sister, is also set to write the premiere episode. He will also serve as showrunner. Starman is a member of the Justice Society of America. He has a mysterious anti-gravity weapon called the cosmic staff and has a longtime sidekick named Stripesy, popular as Courtney Whitmore's stepfather, Pat Dugan. PTI SHDSHD