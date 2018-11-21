Joey King slams co-passenger for rude behaviour

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Actor Joey King has called out a fellow passenger who rudely behaved with her on a flight.The 19-year-old actor, who is sporting a bald look for a new series, recalled the horrific incident on Twitter, saying the man sitting next to her clicked her photo without her consent."Y'all I'm on a plane and this man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face and took a photo of me as if I wouldn't notice and texted his wife that he's sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I'm bald) and that he's scared to 'catch it'," she tweeted. In another tweet, the "Kissing Booth" star said, "I read his text over his shoulder it said 'Some bald chick next to me with Fckn cancer coughed and I don't wanna catch it'... Um ya jokin?".King has shaved her head in order to play real-life Munchausen victim-turned-murderer named Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's upcoming true crime series "The Act". PTI RB RB BKBK