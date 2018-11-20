Johar holds impromptu 'Koffee with Karan' session with Rathore, Akshay at IFFI opening

By Radhika Sharma/Asim Kamal(Eds: Adding Rathore's quote ) Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar brought his sassy chat show host avatar to the opening ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as he sat down for a conversation with Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. In an over 18-minutes-long session Johar praised both Rathore and Kumar for their achievements in their respective fields and also played the famous "Koffee Quiz" with both the guests. The filmmaker, who is usually known for his cheeky sense of humour, stayed formal throughout the conversation which started with Kumar sharing his experience of working on "Gold". The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is scheduled to be screened during the 49th edition of IFFI. "I enjoyed myself when I did 'Gold'. It was interesting to know about what happened in 1948. We won our first gold medal and that to, we went to England and won it. It was an amazing story. I am thankful to Reema (Kagti, director), Ritesh and Farhan for giving me this film," Kumar said. The 51-year-old actor, who Johar called the "poster boy" of socially-relevant films, said given a chance, he would always support a film promoting a social issue. "I love (these stories) and enjoy them. Whatever films I make, I mean it. I am not just doing it for the sake of. I really mean it and that's why I go ahead and do it," Akshay added. While asking the minister about the initiative closest to his heart amongst the dual portfolios under his charge, Johar fumbled twice, as he said "initiative". Rathore comforted him by saying, "It's all right. It's perfect. Take two!"Johar joked his English schooling "failed him today". In his reply to the question, the minister said, "I have learnt a lot from both of my assignments. One, of course, is the Information and Be, where I get to meet a lot of very creative people...I meet fantastic journalists who go to lengths to write stories to inform people. So, it is very, very educative. "The other one is of course Sports (ministry), where there is full on energy and you get to interact with young people so both of them are close to me." The bonhomie between the three on stage was evident as they played the "Koffee Quiz". Johar asked Rathore, which portfolio would be the best suitable for Kumar and he said the actor would be apt to handle the Information & Broadcasting, Sports and Defence ministries. "There is one dialogue which Akshay said in a movie and our Chief Minister Mr Manohar Parikar also says that 'Don't Angry me'. He gets the defence ministry," Rathore added. The filmmaker agreed to Rathore and praised Kumar for his dedication towards the field of sports."My love for sports is huge. I have called him up and told him whenever I am needed or I can do something for my country for sports. I am always there," Akshay said. During the quiz Johar asked Rathore about the actor he would like to see playing his role if a biopic is made on him. The minister said while he was clueless about the actor, he would definitely want Johar to direct the movie. "I don't know about the actor, but I would certainly like to have Karan Johar as the director of the film." Post the session Rathore said India is a home to never ending stories and he hopes that filmmakers in the country will keep giving them an entertaining twist for the audiences. "Stories are never ending and India is such a diverse country that we have a story everywhere. Every person has a story. Stories that we make inspire all of us. So lets hope that these lovely filmmakers keep making fantastic films to keeps us entertained and keep us all inspire" he said. The opening ceremony of IFFI 2018 was also attended by Goa governor Mridula Sinha, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur among others. PTI RDS/ASK SHD BK SHDSHD