John Abraham on using his physicality in 'subversive' way

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Over the years, actor John Abraham has mastered the trick to use his physicality in films by combining it with interesting characters and good stories. When John started out his career in the mid-2000s, he became the poster boy for gym enthusiasts.Over the course of his 15-year-long career, John did take up roles which required him to flex his muscles, but off late the actor is seen playing characters which involve him doing a lot more: saving the nation, developing nuclear weapons and going undercover."There is a physicality that I have that exists, there's a certain way people perceive the way I look, that is going to stay. I am not shying away from that," John told PTI."You use physicality in a subversive way. 'Batla House' isn't a physical film but my cop is throwing a guy in the cupboard. This cop has an 8-pack abs but it isn't jarring you. If you use your physicality smartly, it is good, not overtly. I am not here to use my physicality overtly," he added.John said if actors want to sustain in the film industry they should believe in their gut."It is very important not to have that misstep. We cannot afford it. You can have the fastest 100 million views, the biggest opening but the biggest misstep is still the film not being appreciated because that many millions have seen a bad film. The right step is to follow your gut and be committed to the kind of content you want to create."The 46-year-old actor, whose latest release "Batla House" has opened to positive reviews, is overwhelmed with the response the Nikkhil Advani-directed movie has received. "In my career I've never seen such a large wave of appreciation from the audience and the critics unanimously for the film, my performance, Nikkhil's direction. It has been overwhelming. Through this film, we are part of something really special which cannot be translated it manifested by the numbers we are getting for it." "This is beyond that. We have made something that's archival enough to stay on for a long time. The numbers are very good and encouraging for us and I'm so thrilled and happy with the response," he added.