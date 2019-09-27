John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release in Oct 2020

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Milap Zaveri is set to direct the second installment of "Satyameva Jayate", scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020.The standalone sequel, featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, will talk about fight against injustice and misuse of power.The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment)."'Satyameva Jayate' was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one," Bhushan said in a statement.Advani said the team is "delighted" to back "Satyameva Jayate 2". The work on the film will begin post Milap's "Marjaavaan". PTI JUR BKBK