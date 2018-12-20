John Boyega in talks for 'A Naked Singularity'

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Actor John Boyega is in negotiations to play the lead in legal drama "A Naked Singularity".The project, which hails from Ridley Scotts Scott Free Productions, is based on Sergio De La Pavas novel of the same name, reported Variety.The story follows Casi, who works in New York as a successful public defender. He begins to strain under the weight of his work and starts to question everything after he loses his first case.David Matthews has co-written the script with Chase Palmer, who is set to direct the project. Palmer is best known for co-penning the screenplay of horror hit "It".3311 Productions are financing the film while Tony Ganz will produce it.Boyega, best known for playing as Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise, Boyega also has films such as "Detroit", "Pacific Rim: Uprising", and "Watership Down" to his credit.The 26-year-old actor is currently shooting for "Star Wars: Episode IX". PTI RB RB