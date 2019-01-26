John Cena to feature in upcoming Netflix movie

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (PTI) John Cena is set to star in an action-comedy by Jason Bateman.The currently untitled project, which comes from Netflix, will be both directed and produced by Bateman.According to Variety, the film revolves around a family stuck in an old abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life.This is Cena's first Netflix outing.His last release was the blockbuster "Transformers" first spin-off, "Bumblebee". The professional wrestler-actor is also attached to star in another Paramount film, family comedy "Playing With Fire". Production begins next month.The film reunites Bateman with "Game Night" scribe Mark Perez, who is writing the film.Bateman stars in Netflix's crime show "Ozark" and has been nominated for a SAG Award for actor in a drama series. He has also directed some episodes of the show. PTI RDSRDS