John Cho to headline Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) Actor John Cho has landed the lead role in Netflix's live-action series "Cowboy Bebop".The 10-episode show is an official adaptation of popular Japanese science fiction anime of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is described as "the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals," working from their spaceship, Bebob.Cho, 46, will portray Spike Spiegel, an impossibly cool 'cowboy' (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future's most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma and deadly Jeet Kune Do.The series will also feature "Luke Cage" star Mustafa Shakir, actors Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell.Josh Applebaum, Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will be showrunning and executive producing the series.Alex Garcia, best known for his work on "Cloak and Dagger", "Luke Cage" and "Daredevil", will helm the first two episodes.Shinichiro Watanabe, the director of the original anime, will be serving as consultant on the series.