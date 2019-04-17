John Cusack to star in Amazon series 'Utopia'

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Actor John Cusack is all set to star in Amazon Studios thriller series "Utopia".The project has been developed by author Gillian Flynn, best known for novels such as "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects". It recently received a nine-episode order from Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The show, a remake of a British show, will follow a group of young adults who meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel.They discover that the conspiracy theories in the comic's pages may actually be real and they are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world, the plotline of the show read.Cusack, 52, will portray the charismatic and media-savvy, Dr Kevin Christie, who has a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook. He altruistically wants to change the world through science.This will be Cusack's first full-fledged role in a TV series. He has previously made guest appearances in shows such as "Doll & Em" and "Wall Street". The actor will be joined by Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie and Christopher Denham in the cast.Flynn will executive produce the project alongside Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly. She will also serve as the showrunner. PTI RB RB