John Leguizamo joins John Cena in 'Playing With Fire'

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) "John Wick" series star John Leguizamo has boarded the cast of Paramount Pictures' comedy "Playing With Fire".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leguizamo joins John Cena and "Deadpool" star Brianna Hildebrand in the project.Actor Keegan-Michael Key, who most recently featured in "The Predator", is in negotiations to join the film.The film will be helmed by Andy Fickman, whose directorial credits includes comedies such as "She's the Man", "The Game Plan" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2".The story follows a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce the project through their banner Broken Road Productions.The studio had roped in Matt Lieberman last year to rewrite the spec script it bought from Dan Ewen. PTI RB RB