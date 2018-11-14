John Mayer has been sober for two years

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) John Mayer has revealed that he has been sober for two years.The 41-year-old singer said he quit drinking after Drake's 30th birthday party, after he "made quite a fool" of himself and the hangover lasted for six days."It took me weeks to stop doing this every morning I woke up. And then I had a conversation with myself. I looked out the window and I went, 'Ok, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you'd like 60, and you'd like to spend the other 40 having fun, that's fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There's no wrong answer. What is it?' I went, '100'," Mayer told Complex magazine.The "Clarity" singer admitted that after he stopped drinking "the level feels like boredom". "If you stick with it, the line straightens out and it goes kind of low. You're like, 'Oh, I'm not having these high highs.' But if you work, you can bring the whole line up," he added. PTI RDSRDS