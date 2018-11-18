John Williams pens new original score for Star Wars Land

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Veteran music composer John Williams has scored the new original theme for Disney's upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park land.According to Billboard, Disney released a teaser of the music, titled "Theme from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge" on Saturday.The footage features The London Symphony Orchestra recording the theme in a studio as well as some of the park's attractions under construction.Galaxy's Edge is slated to throw its gates open in the summer of 2019 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will host fans next autumn. PTI RDSRDS