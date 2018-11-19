John Williams to compose new music for 'Star Wars' Disney Parks attractions

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) Original "Star Wars" composer John Williams will be creating new music to be featured in Disney's much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'.According to Variety, the new music will be recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort that the two new "Star Wars"attractions will be introduced on the opening day at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.The first, titled 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run', will give visitors the opportunity to pilot Han Solo's famous spacecraft. The second, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance', places guests in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.The new Star Wars land will be installed at both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and are set to open in 2019. PTI SHDSHD