Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer expecting first child

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are set to welcome their first child together. The 44-year-old "Big Bang Theory" actor and Alaina, 21, made their relationship public in September last year. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," Galecki posted on Instagram. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours," he added. PTI SHDSHD