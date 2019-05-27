Johnson & Johnson Showcases Support to the LGBTQ+ Community on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB 2019)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Launches Employee Resource Group, Open&Out for India employees In recognition of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), an annual worldwide celebration of sexual and gender diversities, Johnson & Johnson India underlined its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community with its newly-created employee resource group Open&Out. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892966/J_J_IDAHOTB_2019.jpg )Open&Out is a voluntary, employee-led resource group for colleagues who are open-minded & out to make a difference for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) professionals and their straight allies within the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. Commenting on the occasion, Emrana Sheikh, Head - Human Resources, Johnson & Johnson India, said, "Johnson & Johnson is proud to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and provide a safe and welcoming working environment that supports every individual in feeling proud, integrated and equal. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is deeply rooted in the values instilled by Our Credo and is exemplified in a number of our companies' programs and employee resource groups (ERGs)."Johnson & Johnson, globally, has 12 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that focus on sharing identities/affinities and experiences, to apply these perspectives to initiatives and create value for all employees at J&J.To commemorate the occasion, the Company hosted India's bestselling author Devdutt Pattanaik who shed light on the hidden history of queerness in ancient scriptures and mythology; inclusion through the ages; and the importance of being an 'ally' matters in ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ colleagues. The session was attended by 200+ colleagues.In support of this revolutionary movement, and to build a feeling of a progressive community and to make a positive difference, J&J India employees painted themselves in rainbow colours and waved pride flags to showcase the culture of diversity and inclusion at J&J India with the tagline- 'Together we care with Pride'.Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson India employees also participated in the Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride March walking in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ communities of the country. The March, themed 'Pride For All' saw 15,000 people come together to spread awareness and tell their stories of LGBTQ+ inclusion in India.About Johnson & Johnson At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. We have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.Johnson & Johnson globally has 12 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of which is Open&Out. ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups at J&J worldwide that focus on sharing identities/affinities and experiences, to apply these perspectives to initiatives and create value for all employees at J&J.About Johnson & Johnson India Johnson & Johnson spread its root into India 70 years ago. Since then, the Company has brought many innovative ideas, products and services to improve the health and well-being of people in India. The Company today employs more than 3,500 people and is organized into three business segments: Consumer Healthcare, Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals in India. Source: Johnson & Johnson India PWRPWR