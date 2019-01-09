Johnson Controls Brings Above 1,000 Tons Next Generation Chillers to India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Johnson Controls has extended the capacity range of its award-winning YORK YZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller to include chillers beyond 1,000 tons (3,516 kW), now up to 1,350 tons (4747 kW) of refrigeration. The technology used in the newly launched next generation chillers requires 80 percent fewer moving parts than traditional oil or refrigerant-lubricated drivelines. The result is enhanced reliability, reduced maintenance and improved efficiency. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805582/Johnson_Controls_York_YZ_Chiller.jpg )"In 2018, the YZ chiller set a new bar for efficiency, sustainability and energy savings," said Shrikant Bapat, General Manager, Building Technologies and Solutions, Johnson Controls India. "Expanding the capacity of the YZ demonstrates our continued commitment to delighting our customers at every turn and never resting on our past achievements."The YORK YZ chiller uses an optimized single stage design to provide industry-leading, real-world energy efficiency. The chiller's system simplicity, high reliability, lower maintenance and wide operating map are all thanks to the advanced lubrication-free magnetic bearings that can handle any operating condition, and now this technology is available at even higher capacities.The extended capacity AHRI-certified YORK YZ Chiller uses an integral, variable speed drive and advanced magnetic bearing technology that features a single moving assembly suspended in a magnetic field that does not require lubrication.In early 2018, the YORK YZ Chiller, the first chiller fully optimized for ultimate performance with a next generation low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant-R-1233zd(E), was launched with a capacity range of 165 to 1,000 tons (580 to 3516 kW).For more information on the YZ Chiller, please visit YORK.com/Next.About Johnson Controls Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable - one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building - whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR - to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, PENN, Sabroe, Simplex and Grinnell. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @JCI_Buildings on Twitter. Source: Johnson Controls PWRPWR