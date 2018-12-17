Join in the 2018 world-leading Tea Fair with the gracious invitation extended by Huajuchen

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 2018 Global Tea Fair (Shenzhen) Autumn is opening in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from 13th to 17th December . It has been successfully held for the past ten years. Held twice a year, the fair this time has reached a new record high. SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This time, the fair witnesses over 4,300 booths with 1,700 participants from 15 different countries. The fair incorporates leaders from the tea industry exhibiting the most exceptional tea and other tea-related products. It also focuses on providing customers with a new aesthetic experience of tea, introducing them to a variety of global tea drinking methodologies, and conducting well-scheduled activities. 10th Anniversary Tea Ceremony of HJC The 10th anniversary tea ceremony invited 600 domestic and overseas industrial leaders, including tea experts?business elites, delegates of 65 different tea producing areas and professional buyers. 10 years is a milestone for HJC. It's scale has grown from 30,000 square meters in the year 2008 to over 86,000 square meters now. Many small and medium-sized enterprises have established significant reputation through our exhibitions. HJC are always expected to be strong, responsible and to achieve our periodic goals in order to achieve the goal that tea and it's culture becomes part of people's daily life. Therefore, 10 years is not only a milestone but also a new start to HJC. Lay emphasis on commercial and cultural communication; build top forums and construct professional match-making services. These events are designed to encourage the development and innovation of the tea industry, to increase the pace of globalization, enable producers to meet their perfect consumers for international procurement, and strengthen communication in the global tea industry. Besides, HJC platform through these years accumulate solid relationship with difference tea producing area, which can provide the first hand tea producing area resources. Meanwhile, a series of activities like International marketing forum, tea academy, teaware appreciation conference, Global Tea Cup, etc are concerned about hot issues in tea industry and are bound to lead the new trend of tea industry. More exciting activities are waiting for you to explore! See more activity content and pictures, please through the following ways: Facebook page @HJCglobalteafair PWRPWR