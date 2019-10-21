Joining RCEP will be third 'jhatka' for India after demonetisation, GST: Ramesh

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said India will get a third "jhatka" if it joins the new trade accord RCEP after a "botched" implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation.He said India joining the RCEP would mean more imports from China impacting the country's MSME sector and dairy imports from New Zealand and Australia that would hurt farmers and cooperatives, besides free data flow compromising data security."Demonetisation. Botched GST. Now a 3rd jhatka with India likely to join new trade accord called RCEP. This means: 1. More imports from China impacting Indian MSME;2. Dairy imports from New Zealand & Australia hurting farmers/co-ops; 3. Free data flow compromising data security," Ramesh said on Twitter.The Congress has been critical of India joining the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and has said that the accord would spell doom for many sectors including the farming and dairy sectors. PTI SKC RHL