Joint team of Delhi Police and IB interrogates man who flung shoes at BJP leaders

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A joint team of Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating the man who hurled shoes at BJP leaders addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters Thursday, police said. The man identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, they said. His identity is being verified and a medical examination has been carried out, police said. "A joint team of Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell and Security Wing is questioning him to ascertain how he gained entry, the purpose of his visit and why he threw shoes at the BJP leaders," a senior police officer said. No complaint has been received from BJP as of now, police said, adding, no case has been registered yet. Police are also scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. PTI AMP SLB PR AARAAR