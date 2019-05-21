Jon Bon Jovi receives honorary degree from University of Pennsylvania

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has been bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Music degree by the University of Pennsylvania.The 57-year-old musician took to Instagram to share the news on Monday."It's better to be a doctor than be in need of a doctor. "Thanks @uofpenn and congratulations to all the graduates," Bon Jovi captioned the picture from the ceremony in which he can be seen wearing the cap along with other graduates.He was honoured at Penn's 263rd Commencement at Franklin Field in Philadelphia for both his musical achievements and his humanitarian endeavours, including his Soul Kitchen community restaurants in New Jersey.According to ABC News, graduates sang Bon Jovi's hit 'Livin' on a Prayer' during the ceremony.Amy Gutmann, the university president, paid tributes to the singer's work."The pay-it forward model (of the Soul Kitchen) serves in-need and paying customers with dignity and encourages their active participation through volunteer services," Guttman said.Bon Jovi also hold an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Monmouth University. PTI RDSRDS