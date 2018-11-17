Jon Cryer to play Lex Luthor on CW's 'Supergirl'

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) Emmy-winning actor Jon Cryer has been roped in to play the role of the iconic villain Lex Luthor on the CW's "Supergirl".According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cryer will have a recurring role in the Greg Berlanti-produced drama that stars Melissa Benoist. He will first appear in the 15th episode of season four."We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We're beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family," executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement.Cryer earlier played Lenny Luthor, the nephew of Lex Luthor, in the 1987 feature film "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace". The CW announced last month that Supergirl would introduce Lex Luthor in season four. The character was last seen on the former WB Network-turned CW's Smallville and was played by Michael Rosenbaum. PTI SHDSHD