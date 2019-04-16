Jon Watts in talks to direct Michael B Jordan in 'Methuselah'

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts is in negotiations to helm Michael B Jordan-starrer "Methuselah".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is about a man who has managed to stay alive for hundreds of years. The project, which hails from Warner Bros, has been in development for many years now. At one point, superstar Tom Cruise was attached for the lead part."Methuselah" will be produced by Jordan's Outlier Society along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.Watts is currently working on "Spider-Man: Far From Home", the sequel to the 2017 film. Featuring Tom Holland in the title role, the movie will release in July this year. PTI RB RBRB