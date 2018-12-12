Jonah Hill supports Lady Gaga over viral '100 people in a room' quote

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Jonah Hill has defended actor-singer Lady Gaga, who was subjected to memes and jokes online for her repetitive answers during the festival season.Gaga, 32, was savagely roasted for using variations of the same phrase -- "There could be 100 people in a room, and 99 dont believe in you. But all it takes is one" -- over and over again during the "A Star Is Born" press tour.According to Vulture, 34-year-old Hill batted for Gaga and praised her ability to give sincere answers during a GQ Live talk. "When it (memes and jokes) was going around, I think it was from a place of mean intent," the actor said. "But I thought to myself, damn, she really is an incredible actor. Shes delivering those same talking points every night and making them sound new. Thats acting," he added.Hill is currently promoting his directorial debut Mid90s", a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Katherine Waterston, Lucas Hedges and Sunny Suljic. PTI RB RBRB