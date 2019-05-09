Jonas Brothers documentary 'Chasing Happiness' to premiere on June 4

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) "Chasing Happiness", a documentary on popular band Jonas Brothers, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.The film, directed by John Lloyd Taylor, gives the viewers an up close and personal look into the lives of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas after almost six years of their group hiatus.It promises never-before-seen footage of the band, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family that was struggling to make their ends meet. "Chasing Happiness" also shows the brothers rebuilding their relationships as siblings and band mates, leading to their first new album, 'Happiness Begins', since 2009.Amazon released a promo for their upcoming documentary featuring the boys asking Alexa about themselves and their new film. The band had announced the documentary soon after they released their comeback song "Sucker". The video of the track also features their real-life partners -- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Deleasa, respectively."Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," Jonas Brothers had previously said in a statement."In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world," they added. The group is set to embark on a 40-city tour in support of their album later this year with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.The documentary hails from Philymack and Federal Films in association with Polygram Entertainment and Amazon Studios.It has been executive produced by Phil McIntyre, John Varvatos, Monte Lipman, and Dana Sano. Reece Pearson, Steve Ecclesine, and Grant MacDowell served as producers. PTI RB BKBK