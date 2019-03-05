Jonas Brothers partner with Amazon Studios for documentary

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) Days after their reunion, Jonas Brothers are teaming up with Amazon Studios for a documentary.The band, consisting of three brothers -- Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas -- released the song "Sucker" marking their comeback after six years. The video of the track also features their real-life partners -- Danielle Deleasa, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. "Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," said the Jonas Brothers in a statement to Variety. "In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world," they added.Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke described the documentary as a "personal, behind the scenes look" at the lives of the three band members."Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour."Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers," she said.The group famously disbanded in 2013 after cancelling their 19-date tour. PTI RB RDSRDS