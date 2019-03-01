Jonas Brothers reunites for 'Sucker'; Video features Priyanka, Sophie

Los Angeles, Mar 1 (PTI) Pop rock band the Jonas Brothers have officially reunited for the new song, "Sucker".The three brothers -- Joe, Kevin and Nick -- shared the song on their band's official Twitter handle and its video also features the ladies of their lives.Sophie Turner, Joe's fiancee, Kevin's wife Danielle Deleasa and Priyanka Chopra prominently features in the video which has been shot in the UK."#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back," read the post of Jonas Brothers.Priyanka also shared the song on Twitter. "#Sucker OUT NOW... This is the first time we've worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair... #JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband," she wrote.The video sees the band and their ladies, donning avant-garde costumes, live out their life in "Alice in Wonderland" style around a castle.Recently, the brothers had teased about their reunion in a "Carpool Karaoke" spot for The Late Late Show with James Corden.The group famously disbanded in 2013 after cancelling their 19-date tour. PTI RB BKBK