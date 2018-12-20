Jonathan Pryce to receive Legend Award at Capri, Hollywood Festival

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will be honoured with the Capri Legend Award at the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.In a press release, the festival organisers said the 71-year-old actor will be presented with the award by his frequent collaborator, director Terry Gilliam.The filmmaker and the British actor have worked together on features such as "Brazil", "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen", "The Brothers Grimm" and most recently "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote"."Jonathan Pryce is a brilliant artist who has delivered so many memorable performances during his illustrious career," festival producer-founder Pascal Vicedomini said."We are extremely pleased to be honouring him and that he will be joining us in Capri during the year-end holidays to accept his award," he added.Pryce and actor Glenn Close are currently receiving critical acclaim for their performances in Biorn Runges "The Wife".The film follows the old couple Joe (Pryce) and Joan (Close). As Joe, a great American writer, is about to be presented with the Nobel Prize, Joan begins to reexamine her role as a complementary wife over 40 years of marriage.The 23rd edition of the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival will run from December 27 to January 2, 2019. PTI RB RBRB