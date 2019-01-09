Jordan Peele's 'Us' postponed by a week

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Universal has pushed back the release of Jordan Peele's second directorial "Us" by a week and the film will now release on March 22.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the horror thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15.Prior to the news, it was announced that the movie is set to have its world premiere as the opening-night film at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 8."We are crazy excited to world premiere the most anticipated film of 2019 from the creative powerhouse that brought us 'Get Out'."We honestly couldn't imagine a more perfect film to kick off the 2019 SXSW Film Festival," festival director Janet Pierson said.Headlined by Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, the film centres on a family who is haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves.It also stars Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Anna Diop and "Aquaman" actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.Peele became first African-American writer to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar 2018 for his work on "Get Out". PTI RDSRDS