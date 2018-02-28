Jordanian King hopes start of historic chapter in relationship with India

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Jordan King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein today said he is ?truly delighted? with the warm welcome that he has received in India, and hoped that the visit will herald a new start to the ?historic chapter? of relationship between the two countries.

Hussein, who is currently on a three-day visit to India, said he sees a lot of opportunities for Jordanian companies to come to the country and work with their counterparts here.

However, in an apparent reference to the influx of Syrian refugees in Jordan, King Abdullah II said the country is faced with several challenges owing to the instability given to it by the world, and is having to deal with difficult people.

?We have many challenges ahead of us as was alluded to with the instability that the world has given us. Unfortunately, with difficult people that we have to deal with. ?It is more important that people of different cultures and different backgrounds energise each other and come closer together,? Al-Hussein said.

The King said he was ?truly delighted? with the warm welcome that he has received in India since his arrival, hoping that the visit will herald a new start to the relationship between the two countries.

?Jordan is situated with the opportunity with not only the free trade agreements for North America but Europe, the Middle East and the new development of our opening relationship with East Africa has opportunities for many people,? Al-Hussein said.

The King shared that he asked the Jordanian Ambassador in Amman to convey any challenges faced by Indians who are willing to come to Jordan.

?We in Morocco will personally look into it to make sure that the smoothest welcome is given to our Indian compatriots,? Al-Hussein said while addressing the India-Jordan Business Forum here.

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was also present on the occasion, stressed on the need to bring businesses together to take India-Jordan relationship to its true potential.

?We are encouraging that Businesses must come together and interact with each other, try to give ideas and then it becomes the job of the government to ensure that the ideas are implemented without any hindrance,? Prabhu said.

The minister said he sees businesses from the two nations growing to an exponential level when they come together.

?We are witnessing a changing profile of global trade. The countries which are trying to create barriers, the countries which are no longer open to free trade ideas.

?Here in India as well as Jordan we all share the same vision, that if global trade expands it benefits all including those countries who are proponents of it,? Prabhu said.

The Commerce & Industry Minister assured that the government will do everything possible to promote the bilateral relationship with Jordan further. Prabhu said he would like to lead a delegation to explore the possibilities for taking them forward.

He said he was thankful to Jordan for being part of a good security programme because the fertiliser that India imports guarantees food security for the country. King Abdullah said that new opportunities had opened for Indian investors following Jordan?s FTAs with the US, Canada, the EU and the Arab countries. He saw huge scope for collaborative ventures between Jordanian and Indian companies in the fields of ICT and agri-business. ?Let?s get things done; do not be bashful in talking to my ministers about the problems you face?, he told representatives of Indian industry. PTI RSN KPM MR -