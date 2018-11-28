Jordon Peele to write-produce 'Candyman' sequel

Los Angeles, Nov 28 (PTI) Filmmaker Jordon Peele, who directed last year's horror thriller "Get Out", is all set to co-write and co-produce a sequel to the 1992 horror movie "Candyman". The original film featured Tony Todd as the hook-weilding supernatural killer who, according to a legend appears after his name is called five times, reported Entertainment Weekly. Bernard Rose directed the film from a script by Clive Barker, based on his short story The Forbidden.MGM has partnered with Monkeypaw Productions Peele and Win Rosenfeld to produce a "re-imagining" of Candyman. The film, being called a "spiritual sequel" to the original, will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Rosenfeld and Peele.The story of the film returns to the same neighbourhood where the legend of Candyman began, a section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood. "The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre, said Peele. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honoured to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barkers legend, he added. PTI BKBK