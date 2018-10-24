Josh Bersin Joins PeopleStrong Board

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, India, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --PeopleStrong, a leading HR technology and solutions company from India, announced that Josh Bersin, global HR tech thought leader has joined PeopleStrong's board of directors, as an independent director.Josh is the founder of Bersin by Deloitte, leading provider of research-based membership programs in human resources (HR), talent and learning, and is a globally renowned research analyst, public speaker, and writer on the topics of corporate human resources, talent management, recruiting, leadership, technology, and the intersection between work and life. While he advises a variety of HR and learning companies to help them align their products and services toward the needs of corporate buyers, PeopleStrong would be the first HR technology company from India to have him in the capacity of a board member.Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Bansal, Founder and CEO, PeopleStrong said, "We are delighted to have Josh on our board. The HR tech market is going through exciting times and PeopleStrong more so. We have recently started on our journey to write the New Code of Work globally and having a thought leader like Josh with us definitely help us reach there faster."Sumit Sinha, Board Member, PeopleStrong and Principal, Multiples Alternate Asset Management shared, "We are excited to have Josh as part of PeopleStrong. He brings tremendous industry experience and we look forward to his valuable insights as we work towards building the largest HR tech brand from India."Speaking on the occasion Josh Bersin shared, "India has always been a very interesting market and equally impressive is the way PeopleStrong has created the HR tech story for this market by creating a world-class enterprise tech product. I am sure their global journey would be as exciting and am thrilled to be part of it."Josh would join Rajul Garg (a renowned early stage investor in technology companies) in the board as the independent board member. Other board members include Investor directors: Renuka Ramnath, Founder and CEO, Multiples; Sumit Sinha, Principal, Multiples Alternate Asset Management; Praveen Kumar Bhalla - Head Human Resource, HDFC LTD and Executive directors: Shelly Singh - Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, PeopleStrong and Pankaj Bansal Co-founder & CEO, PeopleStrong.About PeopleStrong PeopleStrong is a leading HR technology company from India, that is enriching experience at work for over 200+ customers and over 600,000 users. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong delivers its technology and services in one offering, using its on-demand technology product PeopleStrong Alt, which has distilled tens of thousands of hours of natural research and development (R&D) - a decade long experience of servicing the HR functions of top Indian companies. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18.For more information, please visit: https://www.peoplestrong.com/Source: PeopleStrong HR Services Pvt. Ltd PWRPWR