Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd welcome daughter

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (PTI) Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd became parents to a baby girl.The couple have named their first child Westlyn Reign Brolin, with Bean being her nickname.The "Avengers: Infinity War" star shared the news on Instagram, Sunday."I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. "We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from all who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly," Brolin, 50, wrote alongside the little one's video.An overwhelmed Boyd, 31, shared the same video on Instagram."Our family's newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this... Nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours," the model wrote.The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, announced their pregnancy in June.Brolin is already a father to Eden, 24, and Trevor, 29, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.