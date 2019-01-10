Josh Brolin marks five years of sobriety

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Josh Brolin, who is celebrating five years of sobriety, went on social media to tell the world about it -- in a stream of consciousness single sentence that runs into several hundred words punctuated only by commas and colon. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to relive what appears to be one of the wildest hangovers he experienced."Drunk: when you think you're having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive and you can't remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night's urine and you dial your best friend's phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium and the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: 'What did I do last night?!' and he answers, after a great pause: '... Dude ...'. He completed the post with a hashtag, #5years, referring to the period he spent in abstinence.The "Avengers: Infinity War" star gave up drinking in 2013 following an arrest for public intoxication in Santa Monica, California. PTI RDS BKBK