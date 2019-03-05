Josh Gad, Cynthia Erivo to team up for 'Rip Van Winkle' musical movie

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) "Widows" star Cynthia Erivo is partnering with Josh Gad on a new musical film based on classic American folk tale of "Rip Van Winkle".Warner Bros recently acquired the film rights. Amanda Idoko has penned the script based on Gad's concept and "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" songwriters Kate Anderson and Elissa Samsel. Erivo is attached to star in the film.Gad will produce with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback."Rip Van Winkle" is based on the short story of the same name by Washington Irving. It narrates a tale from the time of the American Revolution that helped lend a mythic air to colonial America. The short story, about a villager who falls asleep only to wake up decades later, missing the American Revolution, is perhaps best remembered as a cautionary tale of sleeping one's life away.Erivo will executive produce with Ryan Halprin of Rideback. PTI RB RDSRDS