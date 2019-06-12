Josh Hartnett to star in thriller-drama 'Paradise Lost'

Los Angeles, Jun 12 (PTI) Josh Hartnett is starring in thriller series "Paradise Lost".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode show by Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals will also feature Bridget Regan, Barbara Hershey and Nick Nolte.The series revolves around a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves to her husband's (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi from California, where she uncovers secrets that change the lives of everybody involved.Rodes Fishburne has created and written the series. He is also attached as an executive producer and showrunner. Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock will serve as co-showrunners. Hancock will direct the pilot episode.The series will first arrive on the Charter Communications cable platform before its linear debut on Paramount Network.The release date of the show is yet to be announced. PTI CORR RDSRDS