Josh Lucas talks about 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel

Los Angeles, Apr 22 (PTI) Josh Lucas has teased about a potential follow-up to 2002 hit romcom, "Sweet Home Alabama", saying director Andy Tennant has "extensively" talked about a sequel with the actor.Lucas, who played Jake, the estranged country husband to Reese Witherspoon's Melanie, said Tennant is "lobbying for the world to join" in with the project."The proposal that Andy Tennant, the director, had which was quite interesting was that my character is back in Alabama, and Reese is actually, her character is in New York with our kids."We're divorced. So the whole life is super complicated," the actor said in an appearance on "Good Morning America". Lucas also said the possible installment could also see Patrick Dempsey and Candice Bergen reprise their roles.Dempsey played Melanie's New York fiance Andrew, while Bergen played his mother, Mayor Kate Hennings, who is suspicious of Witherspoon's character.Last year too, Lucas hinted at a second part to the film.Witherspoon also addressed another installment back in 2016, adding she would love make "Sweet Home Alabama 2". PTI RDSRDS