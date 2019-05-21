Joshua Jackson joins 'Little Fires Everywhere' cast

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Actor Joshua Jackson is set to star opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere". Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name, "Little Fires Everywhere" follows the intertwined fates of the perfect-looking Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jackson will play Bill Richardson, a Shaker Heights attorney, husband to the strong-willed Elena (Witherspoon), and father to Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), Trip (Jordan Elsass), Moody (Gavin Lewis), and Izzy (Megan Stott). When Bill agrees to represent family friends in a custody battle things in his personal life starts getting complicated.Liz Tigelaar has created the series adaptation of "Little Fires Everywhere" and serves as showrunner.Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios are producing the series. PTI SHDSHD