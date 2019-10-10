Journalist killed in UP's Kushinagar; 1 arrested

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old journalist was killed by two assailants who slit his throat near Dubouli village in neighbouring Kushinagar district on Thursday morning, police said.The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper, they said.Sharma, a resident of Siktiya Bantolwa village in Kushinagar, also taught at a private school nearby and was on his way there on a motorcycle when the assailants stopped him and slit his throat, the police said.An FIR was lodged against two people, Ramgopal Singh and Tej Pratap Singh, in this connection, they said.While Ramgopal Singh has been arrested, blood-stained clothes were recovered from the house of Tej Pratap Singh, who is at large, with the help of the dog squad, the officials said.After getting information, SP Vinod Kumar Mishra and ASP Gaurav Banswal inspected the spot.On a written complaint filed by the son of the deceased Ajay Sharma, police lodged the FIR against the two accused, who are residents of the same village, under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, SP Vinod Mishra said.During interrogation, it was found that the accused had an old animosity with the deceased, the SP added. PTI CORR ABN SAB IJT