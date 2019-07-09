Journalist shot at in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A television journalist was injured after he was shot at by three persons here, police said on Tuesday. The reporter, Ankit Sharma, was fired at on Monday and admitted to a hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said. Police suspect personal enmity behind the incident. A case has been registered against the accused -- Pankaj Gupta, Aman Gupta and Anand Gupta -- and efforts are on to nab them, the SP added. PTI CORR NAVHMB