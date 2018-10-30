JSHL Jul-Sep net profit falls 33 pc to Rs 61.60 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) Tuesday reported a 32.73 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 30.The company had posted Rs 91.58 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, the stainless steel maker said in a BSE filing.Its total income during July-September period of the ongoing fiscal also fell to Rs 2,253.17 crore from Rs 2,375.57 crore in the year-ago period.JSHL's expenses during the said period were also lower at Rs 2,152.42 crore as against Rs 2,239.87 crore in July-September 2017-18.JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value added product portfolio. Its stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). PTI ABI ABI BALBAL