scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

JSHL Jul-Sep net profit falls 33 pc to Rs 61.60 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) Tuesday reported a 32.73 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 30.The company had posted Rs 91.58 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, the stainless steel maker said in a BSE filing.Its total income during July-September period of the ongoing fiscal also fell to Rs 2,253.17 crore from Rs 2,375.57 crore in the year-ago period.JSHL's expenses during the said period were also lower at Rs 2,152.42 crore as against Rs 2,239.87 crore in July-September 2017-18.JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value added product portfolio. Its stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). PTI ABI ABI BALBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos