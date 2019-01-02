JSPL appoints Sudhanshu Saraf as steel business CEO

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Wednesday said Sudhanshu Saraf has been appointed as CEO of its steel business with immediate effect. Saraf succeeds N A Ansari, who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, the company said in a statement. "The appointment of Sudhanshu Saraf as CEO Steel Business comes along with the elevation of Naushad Akhter Ansari as joint managing director of JSPL," the statement said. JSPL Tuesday named N A Ansari as the joint managing director of the company with immediate effect. Saraf has been associated with JSPL for the last three years as a consultant. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IT-BHU), the company said. He completed B-Tech in metallurgical engineering in 1987. Part of the USD 18 billion O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI RVK MKJ