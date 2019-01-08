JSPL completes 50 pc of Indian Railways order: Naushad Ansari

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has completed over 55 per cent of the order bagged from Indian Railways to supply nearly one lakh tonne rails, a top company official said Tuesday. In July 2018, JSPL bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender by the Indian Railways to supply long rails. The order was to supply around one lakh tonne rails to the national transporter over a period of one year. "We have already supplied 54,302 tonne rails out of 97,400 tonnes. We expect to complete the entire order by February, several months ahead of scheduled delivery period," Naushad Ansari, Joint Managing Director, JSPL said. The Railways has indicated a demand of about 14 lakh tonne during 2018-19 and 17 lakh tonne in 2019-20, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai had informed Parliament on Monday. "We are well-equipped; and look forward to serve the Railways," Ansari said. In India, only two steel companies manufacture rails. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) at its Bhilai Steel Plant, and Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) at its Raigarh Plant. SAIL was the only supplier of rails to the Railways until JSPL bagged an order in July 2018 to supply 1 lakh tonne rails to the national transporter. Indian Railways is looking at 4,000 km of track renewal in financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20 each. PTI ABIANS