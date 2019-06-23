JSPL donates Rs 3 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Sunday said it has donated Rs 3 crore towards relief and rehabilitation works for the people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha. The cheque was handed over by JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 22, the company said in a statement. The fund was donated in support of relief efforts following the devastating cyclone Fani that had affected the state earlier this year, it said. "JSPL reiterates its commitment to partner with the Government of Odisha to extend all support for relief and restoration works in the state. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Odisha for the rebuilding the cyclone affected areas," it said.Part of the USD 18-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI MKJ