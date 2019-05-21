JSPL net loss widens to Rs 2,713 cr in Mar qtr JSPL Jan-Mar net loss widens to Rs 2713.34 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Private sector Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Tuesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,713.34 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a Rs 426.35-crore net loss in the year-ago-quarter, JSPL said in a BSE filing. Total income during the said quarter was higher at Rs 10,158.95 crore as against Rs 8,599.28 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 11,850.61 crore in March 2019 quarter as compared to Rs 8,493.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Part of the USD 22-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI MKJ