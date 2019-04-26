JSPL produces 7.07 MT pellets in FY'19

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Friday said its pellet production in 2018-19 stood at 7.07 million tonne (MT). The company achieved highest ever annual production and dispatch at its 9 MTPA pelletization complex at Barbil, Odisha with output of 7.07 MT pellets in the previous financial year, JSPL said in a BSE filing.JSPL produced 6.86 MT pellets in 2017-18.The company also informed that it has surpassed its previous monthly production records by clocking 6,77,000 tonne during March 2019. "The plant achieved the highest ever monthly pellet dispatch of 6,61,786 MT in March 2019. The cumulative dispatch during 2018-19 was 7.17 MT," it added. JSPLs pelletization complex in Odisha is Indias largest single-location pellet manufacturing facility. Part of the USD 22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, mining and infrastructure. PTI ABI SVK ANUANU