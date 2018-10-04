JSPL Q2 steel production at 1.3 million tonne

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Thursday said its crude steel production in September quarter of 2018-19 stood at 1.3 million tonne (MT). The company produced 0.89 MT crude steel in July-September period of 2017-18 financial year, JSPL said in a statement.Sales during the reported quarter rose to 1.27 MT from 0.83 MT in the year-ago period."The quarterly steel production saw 46 per cent growth during second quarter of 2018-19, while the quarterly steel sales traced a steeper curve by recording a rise of 53 per cent year-on-year," it said.The recently commissioned 3.25 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) at JSPL's integrated steel plant at Angul, Odisha helped the company achieve this milestone, JSPL CEO N A Ansari said."We are looking at enhancing the growth curve during third and fourth quarters in order to set new records during this fiscal," he added.Shares of the company today closed 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 191.15 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ANUANU