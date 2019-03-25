JSPL restarts 1.8 mtpa sponge plant at Angul

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Steel-maker Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Monday said it has re-started 1.8 million tonnes per annum sponge iron plant at Angul steel complex.The DRI (sponge iron) facility is powered by the country's largest coal gasification plant that converts high-ash coal to synthetic gas, JSPL said in a BSE filing.JSPL has re-started 1.8 MTPA direct reduced iron plant at its 6 MTPA Angul plant, it said."Through DRI route, the company is targeting production run-rate of 1 MT crude steel in FY 2019-20, through existing coal linkages, and aims to procure the balance requirements for optimum capacity utilization through e-auctions," the filing added.Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets, or fines) to iron by a reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal.Shares of the company were trading 2.56 per cent down at Rs 162.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI ABI BAL