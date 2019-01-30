JSW Energy climbs nearly 6% on Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Shares of JSW Energy jumped nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a threefold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 147.08 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company's stock on the BSE gained 5.68 per cent to close at Rs 67.90. Intra-day, it rallied 8.87 per cent to Rs 69.95. At the National Stock Exchange, shares of the company advanced by 5.68 per cent to close at Rs 67.85 apiece. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, was Rs 50.55 crore, JSW Energy said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter was Rs 2,491.79 crore, against Rs 2,081.14 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM RVK HRS